Alexa will soon be able to launch and control iOS and Android apps

In the near future, you’ll be able to launch and navigate Android and iOS apps using Alexa voice commands. Today, Amazon released a bunch of new developer tools. The most interesting might be Alexa for Apps, which allows developers to add Alexa functions to their Android and iOS apps.

Amazon has tested the tool with companies like TikTok, Uber, Yellow Pages and Sonic. So already, you can ask Alexa to start your TikTok recording or open the Sonic app so you can check the menu. If you book an Uber ride through Alexa, the voice assistant will ask if you want to see the driver’s location on a map in the app.