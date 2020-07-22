Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Alexa will soon be able to launch and control iOS and Android apps

You can ask Alexa to start your TikTok recording.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
8m ago
Comments
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon's Alexa for Apps developer tool
Amazon

In the near future, you’ll be able to launch and navigate Android and iOS apps using Alexa voice commands. Today, Amazon released a bunch of new developer tools. The most interesting might be Alexa for Apps, which allows developers to add Alexa functions to their Android and iOS apps.

Amazon has tested the tool with companies like TikTok, Uber, Yellow Pages and Sonic. So already, you can ask Alexa to start your TikTok recording or open the Sonic app so you can check the menu. If you book an Uber ride through Alexa, the voice assistant will ask if you want to see the driver’s location on a map in the app.

As more developers use the tool, you’ll be able to ask Alexa to open apps, run quick searches, view more info and access key functions. This will work through the Alexa app, Alexa built-in phones or mobile accessories like Echo Buds.

This could give Alexa an advantage over other voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant because it will allow Alexa to cross the iOS-Android divide. But as The Verge points out, it could also be more work for developers. Many apps already work with both Siri and Google Assistant, and now they’ll have to work with Alexa too. 

Alexa for Apps is still in preview, and interested developers can request early access.

In this article: amazon, alexa, alexa for apps, developers, tools, voice commands, voice assistant, ios, android, apps, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

View
Logitech and Herman Miller made a $1,495 gaming chair

Logitech and Herman Miller made a $1,495 gaming chair

View
B&H is offering a rare AirPods Pro deal with AppleCare included

B&H is offering a rare AirPods Pro deal with AppleCare included

View
Lenovo's first gaming phone has a camera on the side and two batteries

Lenovo's first gaming phone has a camera on the side and two batteries

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr