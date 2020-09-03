Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Alexa for Residential lets landlords create smart apartments

Given Amazon’s privacy record, what could go wrong?
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
18m ago
Comments
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Alexa for Residential
Amazon

Amazon wants to make it easier to have a smart home without actually owning a home. Today, the company is unveiling its “Alexa for Residential” program that lets property managers add Alexa-enabled devices and experiences to rental properties. 

Landlords and property managers can install Alexa devices, pre-fill info like device name, address and Wi-Fi network, pre-enable Alexa skills and set interactions with other smart home devices, like lights and appliances. Residents will be able to connect their personal accounts and additional devices.

Amazon says 84 percent of renters want an apartment with smart home amenities, and 61 percent said they would pay a monthly fee for a voice assistant. According to the company, property staff and management will not have access to Alexa voice recordings. But given Amazon’s privacytrack record, some renters might still be wary.

In this article: amazon, alexa, smart home, apartments, landlords, rental, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th

‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th

View
Nintendo will release a Super Mario Game & Watch for the holidays

Nintendo will release a Super Mario Game & Watch for the holidays

View
TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

View
Race tiny, real-life RC cars in 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit'

Race tiny, real-life RC cars in 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr