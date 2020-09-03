Alexa for Residential lets landlords create smart apartments

Amazon wants to make it easier to have a smart home without actually owning a home. Today, the company is unveiling its “Alexa for Residential” program that lets property managers add Alexa-enabled devices and experiences to rental properties.

Landlords and property managers can install Alexa devices, pre-fill info like device name, address and Wi-Fi network, pre-enable Alexa skills and set interactions with other smart home devices, like lights and appliances. Residents will be able to connect their personal accounts and additional devices.