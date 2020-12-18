GoPro's Hero 8 camera hits an all-time low price at Amazon and Best Buy

Buy the GoPro Hero 8 Black at Best Buy - $250

Buy the Hero 8 Black with a GoPro subscription at GoPro - $300

With the Hero 8 Black, GoPro built the mounting hardware right into the camera, making it easier to install mounts, gimbals and other accessories. It also comes with the much-improved HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilizer that automatically adjusts the slo-mo speed. It also marked the debut of Digital Lenses and Capture Presets that make it easier to set the field of view and common presets like LiveBurst photo and SuperPhoto HDR.

If your heart is really set on the Hero 9 Black with a full-color front display, 5K video, 20-megapixel photos and improved battery life, GoPro has some incentives for that model, too. You can get the camera, one year subscription worth $50, a floating handgrip, magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, 32GB SD card and a camera case for $350. Meanwhile, GoPro is selling the camera alone for $400, so it’s clearly pushing those subscriptions.

Buy the Gopro Hero 9 Black bundle with a GoPro subscription at GoPro - $350

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.