GoPro's Hero 8 camera hits an all-time low price at Amazon and Best Buy

Pick one up for $250, or get a Hero 9 Black for $350 with an accessory bundle.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
49m ago
With the Hero 9 Black grabbing all the attention of late, it’s easy to forget that the Hero 8 Black is still a top-notch action camera. With features like 4K 60p video, improved stability and a practical design, it garnered a superb score of 90 in our review. And thanks to its last-gen status, you can now get one for $250 ($150 off the original price) with sales at Best Buy and Amazon. If you’re looking to get a $50/year GoPro subscription, you can also pick up the Hero 8 Black directly from GoPro with a subscription, for $300.

Buy the GoPro Hero 8 Black at Amazon - $249

Buy the GoPro Hero 8 Black at Best Buy - $250

Buy the Hero 8 Black with a GoPro subscription at GoPro - $300

With the Hero 8 Black, GoPro built the mounting hardware right into the camera, making it easier to install mounts, gimbals and other accessories. It also comes with the much-improved HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilizer that automatically adjusts the slo-mo speed. It also marked the debut of Digital Lenses and Capture Presets that make it easier to set the field of view and common presets like LiveBurst photo and SuperPhoto HDR.

If your heart is really set on the Hero 9 Black with a full-color front display, 5K video, 20-megapixel photos and improved battery life, GoPro has some incentives for that model, too. You can get the camera, one year subscription worth $50, a floating handgrip, magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, 32GB SD card and a camera case for $350. Meanwhile, GoPro is selling the camera alone for $400, so it’s clearly pushing those subscriptions.

Buy the Gopro Hero 9 Black bundle with a GoPro subscription at GoPro - $350

