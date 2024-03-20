Amazon Big Spring Sale discounts Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 to only $21 each

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is finally here, bringing tremendous deals on Samsung Galaxy devices, from watches to earbuds. We're especially excited about the 30 percent discount on Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2, one of our picks for 2024's best Bluetooth trackers. The sale brings it down to $21 from $30 — just one dollar more than its all-time low. However, the four-pack is also on sale for $70, down from $100, which drops each Galaxy SmartTag 2 device to $17.50.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 debuted in October as a significant upgrade to its predecessor. The entire shape has also changed: where the previous model resembled a high tech coat check ticket, the SmartTag 2 looks more like a standard keyring USB drive. Its overall durability also improved with the addition of IP67 dust and water resistance to allow for outdoor tracking.

Internally, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 also has a range of improvements, like combining Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) into a single model. It also offers 500 days of battery or 700 days in Power Saving Mode — a 50 percent improvement from the original. The only downside is that it only works with Samsung devices, but this is a good choice if you have one.

