Amazon Black Friday deals include $100 off our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system

The TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system is on sale for $200 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday commercial festivities. That’s a discount of $100 and matches a record-low price for the device. This deal is for the two-pack, so you get both the actual router and an extender to place somewhere else in the home.

This is a fantastic mesh router setup for most consumers at $300, so that absolutely remains true at $200. There’s a reason, after all, why TP-Link’s device topped our collection of the best mesh Wi-Fi router systems of 2023. We ended up calling it the “best for most people” in that list, citing the budget-friendly price tag and the powerful range, which is more than enough to offer coverage to every nook and cranny within the home.

In our official review of the router system, we admired the “blisteringly-fast speed” and decent reliability. We also liked that the security and parental control features are free, nestled within a proprietary app. The app itself is a bit bare-bones when compared to competing software, but it's still useful.

On the downside, if you can call it that, the hardware itself isn’t quite as attractive as some rival units, like those cute ‘lil Google Nest ovals, but routers typically get stuffed somewhere out of the way, so this isn’t a huge deal. In other words, we are nitpicking. This is a great mesh router system for just about anyone.

Amazon’s primary Black Friday deal is for the two-pack, as mentioned, but the single pack and the three-pack also get some love. You can snag the single-pack system for $120 instead of $170 and a three-pack, which covers up to 7,200 square feet, for $360 instead of $450.

