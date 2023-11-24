Amazon Black Friday deals: The Fire Max 11 tablet hits a record low of $150

Amazon’s flagship Fire Max 11 tablet is back down to its previous all-time low price just in time for Black Friday. The retailer has discounted the base model with 64GB of internal storage and lock screen ads to $150 or 35 percent off its $230 MSRP. For those that had their eye on the other variants of the Fire Max 11, the 128GB model is sold out at the moment, as is the productivity bundle — though you can still buy the ad-free model for $165, or $80 off its usual $250 sticker price.

The Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s most powerful tablet to date . It features an 11-inch, 2,000 x 1,200 LCD screen, a MediaTek octa-core processor that is about twice as fast as any other Amazon tablet, 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6 support and a fingerprint sensor that’s built directly into the device’s power button. Compared to most of the company’s other tablets, which often skew toward being kid-friendly and built primarily for consuming content, the Fire Max 11 sports a more refined design. It weighs about a pound and features slimmer bezels. Most of all, Amazon went with more premium aluminum. The internal battery is good for about 14 hours of use on a single charge.

On the software front, the Max 11 runs Fire OS 8, the latest version of Amazon’s Android fork. It offers a built-in split screen and picture-in-picture features that are perfect for those who frequently use their tablets to watch video. If you want to use the device for productivity, Amazon offers optional stylus and keyboard case accessories.

Engadget hasn’t had a chance to review the Fire Max 11, but for $230, the tablet offers plenty of value for those looking for a no-frills device that’s great for media consumption and light productivity work. When you consider competing 2-in-1 tablets from the likes of Samsung, Microsoft and Apple will typically set you back far more than Fire Max 11, Amazon’s offering is a great budget option.

