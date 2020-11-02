Amazon's Blink security cameras and bundles are up to 54 percent off

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon is running a sale on Blink security cameras, and many of the devices and bundles are available for a steal at up to 54 percent off. Several have dropped to their lowest price to date, including the Blink Outdoor . That camera is currently $60 , which is $40 off the regular price of $100.

Blink Outdoor is a wireless device and Amazon says it will run for up to two years on two lithium AA batteries. As long as you have the right mount, you should be able to position Blink Outdoor just about anywhere around your home. The weather-resistant camera records footage at up to 1080p resolution and it has infrared night vision.

You'll receive a notification when the Blink Outdoor detects motion, and there's two-way audio support, so you'll be able to speak with someone who's in front of the camera. Naturally, since it's an Amazon device, Blink Outdoor works with Alexa, so you can use voice commands to stream live video to compatible devices and to arm or disarm the camera.

Next up, a two-pack of the Blink Mini can be all yours for $30 . The bundle has returned to the lowest price we've seen for it to date. These are wired cameras, so they'll need to stay inside and close to an outlet. Still, they have many of the same features as other Blink devices, including 1080p video capture, infrared night vision, motion sensors, Alexa support and two-way audio — which could be useful if you don't feel like yelling from the other side of the house to speak to someone.

Also worth noting is the Whole Home Bundle. This includes the Video Doorbell , Blink Outdoor, Blink Mini and the Sync Module 2, which can store recordings locally. The bundle has dropped by $70 to $140 , which is a 33 percent discount. Again, this is an all-time-low price.

