Amazon pulls the plug on its first AAA game, 'Crucible'

After a rough launch and return to beta, 'Crucible' goes away for good after November 9th.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
47m ago
'Crucible'
Amazon Games

Earlier this year Amazon tried to make a splash with its first AAA title, a free-to-play shooter called Crucible that was originally announced in 2016. The multiplayer game launched in May but quickly returned to beta status as developers cut down the available modes and said they were adding polish.

Today the team published a blog post saying that after evaluating feedback from the closed beta they’ve decided to discontinue development entirely. All in-game purchases will be refunded, and the team is apparently transitioning to other projects in Amazon Games including New World.

Amazon tried to do battle with major games like Call of Duty, Valorant and Overwatch but ultimately came up short. Now we’ll be watching to see what happens with its next projects, and whether those have a similarly brief window to find their footing.

In this article: Crucible, Amazon, amazon Games, friday night news dump, news, gaming
