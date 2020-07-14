Amazon's smart shopping cart knows what you're buying

In its bid to further automate grocery shopping, Amazon today unveiled a smart shopping cart that can automatically detect products placed inside it and let customers pay for shopping without visiting a cashier. The “Dash Cart” — the company calls it — looks like any other grocery cart, but uses a mix of cameras, sensors and a built-in scale to work out a person’s purchases and then deducts the total amount from the card associated with their Amazon account.
The process might sound familiar, especially considering Amazon has opened a number of automated Go stores over the past year. However, the Dash Cart relies on its own smarts rather than an array of wall-mounted cameras. It will be deployed at one of Amazon’s first true grocery stores — which means it won’t be Whole Foods or Go store — in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles later this year.