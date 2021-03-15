Amazon's Deal of the Day cuts SSD and hard drive prices by up to 48 percent

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Storage sales are few and far between these days, but Amazon is offering discounts of up to 48 percent on SSDs and hard drives right now as part of its Deal of the Day. One of the key products listed is the WD Black 2TB NVMe with a custom dashboard and 3,400 MB/s speeds that's ideal for custom desktops or gaming rigs, on sale for $238 instead of $400 ($160 off). Another standout is Samsung's 2TB T7 Touch external SSD, available for $280 instead of $370. The T7 Touch was a CES 2020 honoree thanks to its unique fingerprint unlocking system and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s.

Amazon Deal of the Day storage sale

There are a lot of other good deals in there, too. If you don't require Samsung's extra security features and have a fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port, SanDisk's 2TB Extreme Pro portable SSD ($270 instead of $362) delivers up to 2,000 MB/s read and write speeds, among the fastest of any external SSD. Another great pick is the WD_Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox or desktop PC storage with a fast 7,200 RPM spin rate, offering transfer rates up to 250 MB/s. It's now on sale for $220, a good $80 off the regular price.

If you need the same storage but not quite as much speed, WD's 12TB MyBook external hard drive is on offer for $190, 27 percent off the regular price. There are lots of other picks depending on your needs and budget, but you'll want to act quickly because the sale only lasts until the end of the day and some of the products mentioned will likely be snapped up well before that.