Amazon one-day sale takes up to 52 percent off WD and SanDisk storage

If you're looking for a storage bump on your camera, PC, smartphone or Switch console, Amazon is featuring SanDisk and WD storage as its Deal of the Day. You can boost your phone, tablet or Switch storage with a SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSD card for just $27, saving 18 percent in the process. And if you're looking for a high-capacity SD card for your camera, Amazon is selling the SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC UHS-I card (up to 170MB/s read speeds) for just $48, over half off the regular price.

SanDisk's MicroSDXC memory cards offer the maximum performance you can get with a UHS-I memory card at 120MB/s on supported devices. That'll let you add games to a Switch or offload photos, video and other large files on a smartphone. Amazon is selling them in a wide variety of sizes, but the best price per gigabyte is on the 256GB model, available for a very palatable $27.

On the other hand, do you own a camera that uses UHS-I cards, like the A6600 or any other Sony APS-C mirrorless model? If so, then you should strongly consider picking up a SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I card for just $48 (52 percent off). It'll not only give you enough storage to keep shooting for a long while, it delivers the fastest write speeds possible (90MB/s) in that format. If you have SanDisk's compatible reader, you can then write the files to your PC at 170MB/s — faster than the UHS-I standard normally allows.

Other notable discounts include SanDisk's 2TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD at $300, or 41 percent off, and the 4TB WD Red Pro NAS internal HDD discounted 47 percent to $105. Since they're part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, all products are on sale for today only.