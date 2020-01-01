UK approves Amazon's investment in food delivery giant Deliveroo

Amazon's long slog to become a major investor in Deliveroo, one of the UK's largest food delivery services, is finally over. Today, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed that the company could proceed as the lead investor in a funding round worth $575 million. The deal will give Amazon a 16 percent stake in Deliveroo -- a level of influence that the CMA believes won't reduce competition in the market. "if Amazon were to acquire a greater level of control over Deliveroo – through, for example, acquiring a controlling interest in the company – this could trigger a further investigation by the CMA," the regulator explained in a press release.

The CMA's decision follows a "provisional" approval announced last April. The watchdog was originally concerned that the deal would discourage Amazon from re-entering the UK market (the company shuttered its Amazon Restaurants service in 2018) and reduce customer choice. It also feared that the cash injection would make it difficult for newcomers to compete with Deliveroo or Amazon’s grocery services. The coronavirus pandemic was initially devastating for Deliveroo, though, and the food delivery company said it would be forced to exit the market without Amazon's investment. Armed with this new information, the CMA believed it was in everyone’s best interest to let the deal go through.