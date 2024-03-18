Amazon discounts Fire tablets by 35 percent ahead of the Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is almost here, and deals on its Fire tablets are already trickling in. Take the new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, down to $95 from $140 — a 32 percent discount. This sale brings the 32GB device to only $15 more than its all-time low since launching last October.

Amazon's new Fire HD 10 tablet is a solid boost from its predecessor, thanks, in part, to 25 percent faster performance and 3GB of RAM. It has a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen with 1,920 x 1,200 resolution, 5MP front and rear-facing cameras, and 13 hours of battery life. Plus, it offers a microSD slot that can be used to add another 1TB of storage. This model does feature lockscreen ads, and it currently costs $110 to buy the device without them.

Then there's Amazon's 32GB Fire HD 8 tablet, down to $65 from $100 thanks to a 35 percent discount. The eight-inch HD, 1280 x 800 resolution screen also features lockscreen ads at this price. The Fire HD 8 tablet's processor works 30 percent faster than its predecessor, and it has 2GB of RAM. For $30 less than the Fire HD 10 tablet, it offers similar features, just with not as high-quality (or large) a screen.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet and Fire 7 Kids tablet are among the other models on sale, with 22 percent and 36 percent discounts, respectively.

