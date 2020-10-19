While we were staying home, Amazon amassed $96.1 billion in sales

This success has helped further Amazon’s rapid expansion. The company announced that it has hired 100,000 permanent workers in North America as well as hired on another 100,000 seasonal employees. As part of its ongoing COVID response, Amazon expects its testing capacity to reach 50,000 tests per day, “across 650 sites by November.”

Amazon’s Web Services has continued to grow as well. It generated $11.6 billion in sales, up 29 percent over the previous year, as well as sign on new clients and customers. The company’s Alexa ecosystem is booming too. Amazon debuted a new series of Echos earlier this month and notes in its earnings release that “customers have purchased over 100 million Fire TV devices globally.”

Looking ahead, the company expects net sales of between $112.0 billion and $121.0 billion in the fourth quarter, roughly a 28 - 38 percent increase over that time last year. However this guidance caused the company’s stock to fall after the markets closed as it is not as large an increase as analysts were apparently looking for.

