Amazon takes $50 off its rotating Echo Show 10

Though Amazon's rotating Echo Show 10 managed to win us over as a solid kitchen companion, we balked at its $250 price tag. But, the retailer's new deal on the smart screen helps to cement its appeal. You can currently grab the third-gen Echo Show at an all-time low of $200, which amounts to 20 percent off the original price.

With its latest smart screen, Amazon tried to overcome the issue of tracking movement by adopting a swiveling display that follows you around the room. While that may sound creepy on paper, it actually does a decent job in real life with the help of some noticeable hardware and software improvements.

The Echo Show 10 is at its best during video calls thanks to its ability to rotate 360-degrees to capture you in motion. Here's where the upgrades also shine: Amazon has added a 13-megapixel camera, compared to the 5-megapixel one on its predecessor, with new software that automatically pans and zooms to keep you (and others) in the frame. As a result, video calls look much better than before.

The rotating screen, which glides round to face you when you say "Alexa," is also great for following recipes and watching videos while moving around the kitchen. And, if you prefer it to remain stationary, you can turn off the tracking function in settings or limit it to select activities like video calls.

For music lovers, the Echo Show 10 offers a step up in audio quality courtesy of dual front-firing tweeters and a powerful woofer. Testing the device, we noticed a thumping bass and crisp highs that were solid enough for us to forgive its lack of Dolby Spatial processing.

