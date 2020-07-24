Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon's new eco-friendly boxes can be turned into forts and cat condos

Your cat was already using your Amazon boxes, but this makes it official.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
155 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

amazon
Amazon

An Amazon delivery might not be that exciting for you, but your cat is probably thrilled to be getting a new cardboard home. Amazon has made that sentiment official with new eco-friendly boxes that can be recycled into cat condos, forts and even a putt-putt golf windmill. It’s all part of the company’s “less packaging, more smiles” program aimed at reducing cardboard consumption.

Amazon noted that over the years, it has reduced packaging weight by 33 percent, eliminating the equivalent of about 1.5 billion boxes and reducing its carbon footprint. “Inventing and innovating in new types of packaging is one of the many actions we are taking as part of the climate pledge — our commitment to become net-zero carbon by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement,” Amazon VP Kim Houchens told USA Today.

Despite the efforts, Amazon still shipped about 5 billion packages in 2018 out of 165 billion shipped in total in the US. Even though 92 percent of cardboard boxes are recycled, that’s still a lot of waste and forest destruction.

Only certain orders will be delivered in the more environmentally friendly boxes, starting this week. If you get one, you can create your own Chateau Fluffy by scanning a QR code or heading to Amazon.com/ThisBox for detailed instructions.

In this article: amazon, forts, recycling, boxes, cat condos, deliveries, eco-friendly, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
155 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

View
Garmin services go offline following suspected ransomware attack

Garmin services go offline following suspected ransomware attack

View
US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon in space

US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon in space

View
Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr