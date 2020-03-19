Amazon keeps French warehouses closed in standoff over health protections

Amazon is extending its warehouse closures in France as it grapples with COVID-19 safety measures. The internet retailer is now set to keep its six facilities closed until at least April 22nd while it engages in a legal standoff with unions over health precautions. It had previously said the closures would last until at least April 20th, but was “waiting with interest” on an appeal (due April 21st) challenging a court case alleging inadequate protections against the new coronavirus.

The company closed the warehouses soon after a French court ordered it to only fulfill essential orders. Amazon said it took the drastic step as it didn’t believe the order was clear and wanted to avoid fines.