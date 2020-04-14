French court orders Amazon to continue only fulfilling essential orders

A court in France has ruled that Amazon should only fulfill orders for essential products, like food and hygiene and medical products, TechCrunch reports. The court gave Amazon 24 hours to comply, and the company could face a penalty of one million euros for every day it fails to do so. To start, the ruling is valid for one month.

Amazon had already stopped taking orders for some non-essential items in France and Italy, and it was prioritizing more critical deliveries -- things like groceries, health products, household items, personal care, industrial goods, scientific products and pet supplies. Now, Amazon has no choice but to restrict deliveries even further in France.