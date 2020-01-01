Amazon is using thermal cameras to screen warehouse workers for COVID-19

Amazon is exploring different technological approaches to screening warehouse workers for COVID-19. The internet retailer has confirmed to Reuters that it’s using thermal cameras at some warehouses to check for fevers that may be indicative of the new coronavirus. The company didn’t explain the decision, but the method should be faster and safer than conventional methods that require checking everyone with a forehead thermometer.

Workers said Amazon still asks for a thermometer check (reportedly required by an international standard) on anyone the thermal cameras flag, although that method involves slipping the thermometer through a plexiglas screen. The cameras could nonetheless be safer by reducing the amount of contact between employees, both for screeners and those who’d otherwise have to queue up for checks.