Amazon's new Fire HD 10 tablet falls to $80 for Prime Day

Amazon's Fire range of tablets are great for Alexa and Prime loyalists who don't mind missing out on a few apps. With Prime Day looming, the retailer is offering a 40 percent discount to Prime members on its biggest slates for adults and kids. The Fire HD 10 is currently $80, down from $150, while the Fire HD 10 Kids model is $120, down from $200.

Both feature a 10.1-inch, full HD screen, an octa-core 2 GHz processor and 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Though, you should note that the deal is for the Fire HD 10 with "lockscreen ads." That means you'll be shown personalized ads on the screensaver in sleep mode and at the bottom of the tablet's home screen. Once purchased, you'll have to make a one-off payment to permanently remove the sponsored messages.

If you want a tablet to browse the web, check your socials, watch streaming apps and make Zoom calls, then the Fire HD 10 is a solid option. The biggest caveat is the lack of Google apps, and generally far fewer apps than you'd find on the Play Store or Apple App Store. But, Amazon has the main bases covered: There's Netflix, Disney+, Roblox for the kids, Zoom, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Plus, Amazon's suite of apps, ranging from Prime Video to Amazon Music and Kindle.

You can also summon Alexa to make voice calls, check the news and weather, find stuff to watch and put on some tunes. In fact, the Fire HD 10 features a "Show Mode" that essentially turns it into a smart display, putting Alexa front and center. The Kids model, obviously, doesn't have ads, filters out mature content (with added parental controls like screen time presets) and comes with a bright protective case.

