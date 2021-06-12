Amazon's Fire tablets are back on sale for as low as $35

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed a chance to pick up an Amazon Fire tablet on the cheap during Black Friday, worry not: they’re on sale again. Ahead of the winter holidays, Amazon has discounted the Fire 7 to $35, while the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 are currently on sale for $55 and $100, respectively. While none of the three tablets are priced as low as they were over the Thanksgiving weekend, they’re still a decent pickup, particularly if you’re looking for a last-minute gift for someone.

Of the three, we think the Fire HD 8 is the best fit for most people. We awarded it a score of 81 on the back of its refined design, all-day battery life, decent performance and new USB-C port. You can configure the Fire 8 HD with up to 64GB of internal storage. The included microSD slot allows you to add up to 1TB of additional storage. Like all of Amazon’s Fire tablet, the HD 8 is best seen as a media consumption device, but if you want the best possible experience, then it’s worth spending the extra $45 to pick up the Fire HD 10. It has the best display of the trio thanks to a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution panel. It’s also the fastest due to the inclusion of an 2.0GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. And if all you want is something affordable, it’s hard to go wrong with the Fire 7, especially when it costs less than $50.

