Amazon adds 60 more stations to its Fire TV local news app

Stations in Charleston, Wichita, Tuscon, Reno, Raleigh-Durham and Honolulu have joined the lineup.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|10.20.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 20th, 2021
In this article: amazon, news, fire tv, entertainment, wichita, firetv, charleston, reno, tucson, raleigh-durham, honolulu, amazon fire tv, local news
A TV showing the local news section in Amazon Fire TV's built-in news app.
Amazon

The free news app on Amazon Fire TV now offers local channels in another 60 cities, including Charleston, Wichita, Tucson, Reno, Raleigh-Durham and Honolulu. That means live and on-demand local news coverage is now available for 158 cities. Amazon has also almost doubled the total number of channels from 126 to 259.

Amazon launched the app in late 2020 with channels in a dozen cities, and it expanded to 88 cities in March. The app includes news coverage from regional divisions of ABC, CBSN, TEGNA, Cox, The EW Scripps Company and Altice USA. While the app doesn't yet offer coverage from quite as many stations as NewsON (which has more than 275 channels), it's baked into Fire TV — you don't need to download another app.

When you visit the Local News tab in Amazon's app, Fire TV will automatically add stations from the closest metro area. Viewers can also access live and on-demand coverage by asking Alexa to "play local news."

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget