Fire TV better integrates live programming on Sling, Hulu Live and YouTube TV

They'll finally be included in Fire TV's live TV discovery features.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
57m ago
Fire TV Live TV Hulu+, YouTube TV and Sling TV
Amazon

Amazon is making Fire TV a lot more useful for live TV streaming with direct integration of Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV, the company announced. Those subscription-based apps were already available on Fire TV devices, but it was a challenge to find programs as they weren’t well integrated. However, they’ll soon appear on Fire TV’s live TV discovery features, including the Live Tab, On Now rows and multi-app channel guide with Alexa functionality.

In a video, Amazon showed how it’ll become straightforward to see what’s on and select the show you want, across multiple apps. You’ll be able to access any show through the “Recent” section of the home page, or go directly to the “Live” page and select “TV apps with subscription” or go to the live TV channel guide. From there, you’ll see a classic TV channel and program grid and will be able to select a show or add it to your favorites.

Fire TV first launched a section devoted to live television last year, but it only worked with Amazon’s own Prime Video live offerings and with boutique channels like Philo, Red Bull TV and Pluto TV. It also worked with the (now defunct) PlayStation Vue live TV service. Backed by Google and Disney, however, YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV should have more staying power.

Sling TV integration arrived earlier this year, YouTube TV integration will start rolling out today and Hulu Live TV will arrive with improved features “in the coming weeks,” Amazon said.

In this article: Amazon, Fire TV, Live TV, Hulu+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, OTT, cord-cutting, news, gear
