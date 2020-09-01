Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon’s contract delivery drivers are so desperate for work they’ve come up with a bizarre way to game the system: hanging phones in trees, Bloomberg reports.
Like Uber, Amazon Flex lets drivers make deliveries in their own cars. Amazon’s dispatch system can detect which drivers are closest to a pickup location and sends an alert to their phones when a package needs to be moved. With more people out of work, competition for those delivery gigs is fierce and the jobs disappear quickly, so drivers who can respond quickly, or are nearest to the delivery location, have an advantage.