Amazon opens a rewards program for Flex delivery drivers

Amazon has started a rewards program for Flex drivers. Depending on how much work they carry out for Amazon, they may be able to take advantage of a preferred scheduling feature. That could make it easier for them to get work and perhaps persuade them to spend more time working for Flex than other gig economy platforms such as Uber, Lyft or Instacart.
Contractors who work for Flex make Amazon and Whole Foods deliveries with their own cars and cover their own expenses. Shifts aren't always easy to come by, however. As CNBC notes, drivers typically only have a few seconds to accept a shift when it pops up in the Flex app before someone else claims it.