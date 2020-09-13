Amazon FreeTime is now called Amazon Kids

Amazon is revamping FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited, its curated, kid-friendly experiences on Amazon Fire tablets and other devices. It's giving them clearer names (Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids+ respectively), and it's adding more features and content.
There's a new home screen theme that gives Fire tablets a more grown-up look — in other words, a bit more like the traditional tablet experience. Amazon is recommending it for kids aged eight and older. The company will roll that out over the coming weeks, and you can select it from the Adjust Age Filters and Themes section in the Parent Dashboard.