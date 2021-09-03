The new Kindle Paperwhite is $35 off for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon isn't quite done with its Black Friday e-reader deals. After it put several other Kindles on sale, the company has dropped the price of the latest Kindle Paperwhite from $140 to $105.

The fifth-gen Paperwhite, the first refresh in three years, was announced in September. It has a larger screen than the previous model at 6.8 inches (the last-gen Paperwhite had a six-inch display). Amazon claims the 300 ppi screen looks like real paper and the glare-free screen enables "easy reading" in any condition, including direct sunlight. Having a screen that's said to be 10 percent brighter than the last model's will certainly help.

In addition, there's a white-on-black dark mode and revamped interface, while Amazon says page turns are 20 percent faster. The fifth-gen Paperwhite is water resistant and there's support for USB-C fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Kindle Oasis is on sale too. The 8GB model, which typically costs $250, is currently available for $175. The e-reader was previously on sale for that price during this year's Prime Day.

The Oasis also has a 300 ppi display, though the screen is slightly larger than the Paperwhite at seven inches. It has physical page turn buttons, an IPX8 waterproof rating and a color-adjustable front light.

