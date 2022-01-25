Amazon Kindle is back on sale for $50 today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now is a good opportunity to buy one of the best no-frills e-readers available. Amazon is selling the latest generation of its standard Kindle reader for just $50 during a one-day sale, or $70 for a version without ads. Those are the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday, and make them easy picks if you don't need water resistance or other extras. There's also a Goldbox sale on Kindle e-books if you need some reading material.

The base Kindle may be from 2019, but it's still a very competitive e-reader in 2022. The touchscreen, front illumination, high-contrast display and compact design make it easy to use and read in many situations, whether you're in bed or at the beach. More importantly, you're getting full access to the Kindle book ecosystem for a low price — if you don't care for what the Paperwhite offers, why pay more?

There are limits you should consider. The lack of waterproofing will prevent you from reading by the pool, and the 4GB of storage may prove limiting if you either want a large on-device library or tend to read visually intensive books that chew up storage. For most people, though, the regular Kindle is plenty.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.