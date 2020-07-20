Get $20 off both Amazon's Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite right now

Buy Kindle bundle at Amazon - $70

Kindles are, by far, the most popular e-readers you can get and they make it easy to take your entire library with you wherever you go. While we might not be traveling too far right now, it’s certainly easier to carry a bunch of titles on an e-reader out to your porch or to your local park than it is to do so with a stack of paperbacks. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite earned a score of 95 from us thanks to its compact, waterproof design, improved contrast display and new Audible support. Now you can take audiobooks from Audible with you in addition to e-books and listen to them directly from the Paperwhite. Kindle Unlimited includes some Audible narrations as well, so you can listen to those at no extra cost if you choose the bundle.

The regular Kindle is a great alternative if you’re on a budget. We gave it a score of 91 for its smaller and sleeker design, higher-quality display and a new front light that makes reading in darker environments much easier. It’s not waterproof, nor does it support Audible listening, but those are premium features that not everyone will need (or want) to pay extra for.

It’s worth noting that these sale prices aren’t the lowest ever we’ve seen on these Kindles by themselves. If you’re holding out for the best deal on just the e-readers, you’ll probably want to wait until Amazon Prime Day later this year or the holiday shopping season. You’ll also have to deal with the ads Amazon serves up to Kindle home screens as both deals are for the ad-supported models. However, these are good deals if you’ve had your eye on a new e-reader for a while and want to test out Kindle Unlimited for free. Just keep in mind that the subscription will auto-renew at $10 per month once the free three-month trial is up.

