Amazon's Kindle will finally add epub support

The company's modern e-readers will begrudgingly accept the most popular ebook format.
Amrita Khalid
A. Khalid|05.03.22
@askhalid

Sponsored Links

Amrita Khalid
A. Khalid
@askhalid
May 3rd, 2022
In this article: news, gear
Close-up of logo for Amazon Kindle on Kindle Ebook reader, Lafayette, California, September 30, 2021. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

It only took about 15 years, but Amazon’s Kindle will finally support the ePub format. First spotted by Good E-Reader, Amazon updated its Kindle section with the news that the Send to Kindle function will convert ePub files to a format that can be opened on the e-reader. The update is scheduled to occur in late 2022.

It’s a change that — at first glance — seems rather minor, but in truth solves a lingering problem in the ebook industry. Amazon’s Kindle Store is a major ebook seller and ePub is the most widely-used ebook format. But up until now, Kindle devices couldn’t read the ePub format. For Kindle owners who’ve had to grapple with manually converting their ebook library to a more Amazon-friendly format with an app like Calibre, this will be a welcome change.

But another upcoming change is that Kindle will finally lose the ability to support MOBI, an older French file format that was Amazon’s proprietary ebook format for a while. Amazon acquired the company Mobipocket in 2005, and subsequently rebranded MOBI to AZW. If you already own ebooks in either format on your Kindle, you can still access them. The update only applies to new ebooks.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget