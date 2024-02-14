Amazon knocks $100 off the Apple AirPods Max

There's no denying that Apple's AirPods Max are a solid set of premium over-ear headphones that include all of the best features of in-ear AirPods. However, the main drawback with the AirPods Max is its high regular price of $550. A new sale on Amazon mitigates some of that sticker shock, as it takes $100 off the typical price. That means the AirPods Max have dropped to as low as $450 , depending on the color. The green, pink and silver versions are all available for that price. The space gray version is $525, while the sky blue model comes in at $529. In any case, $450 is the best price we've seen for the AirPods Max since the 2023 holiday shopping season.

We gave the AirPods Max a score of 84 in our review . We appreciated the balanced sound, active noise cancellation performance, controls and battery life of up to 20 hours (with ANC and spatial audio switched on). Easy pairing to Apple devices and hands-free Siri access are nice to have too. The price was our biggest gripe, but if a $100 discount is enough to sway you, then Amazon's current sale is worth paying attention to.

Also on sale is one of our top picks for a set of wireless Bluetooth headphones . For our money, Bose's QuietComfort Headphones are the best noise canceling wireless headphones around. You can enjoy a comfortable fit and adjust the ANC levels to your liking. This model is also $100 off at $249.

