Amazon’s hardware chief confirms layoffs have started

A previous report indicated the company could cut up to 10,000 jobs.
Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
November 16, 2022 3:05 PM
In this article: news, Amazon, gear, layoffs
Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon devices, announces the new Echo Dot at The Spheres in Seattle on September 20, 2018. - Amazon weaves its Alexa digital assistant into more services and devices as it unveiles new products powered by artificial intelligence including a smart microwave and dash-mounted car gadget. (Photo by Grant HINDSLEY / AFP) (Photo credit should read GRANT HINDSLEY/AFP via Getty Images)
GRANT HINDSLEY via Getty Images

The head of Amazon’s hardware division has confirmed that the tech giant is cutting jobs. Dave Limp, who leads the company’s Devices & Services organization, told his team that Amazon would “consolidate some teams and programs” and that “some roles will no longer be required.”

“It pains me to have to deliver this news as we know we will lose talented Amazonians from the Devices & Services org as a result,” Limp wrote in a note to staff shared by Amazon. “While I know this news is tough to digest, I do want to emphasize that the Devices & Services organization remains an important area of investment for Amazon, and we will continue to invent on behalf of our customers.”

Limp didn’t share how many employees would be affected, but an earlier report in The New York Times indicated as many as 10,000 jobs could be cut as a result of the layoffs. Limp said that Amazon was providing employees with “a package that includes a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support.” He added that some workers may be able to find different jobs within Amazon.

Amazon is the latest tech giant to lay off large numbers of staff in recent weeks. Meta cut 11,000 jobs last week, its first-ever mass-layoffs, and Twitter laid off about half its staff and cut thousands of contractor jobs.

