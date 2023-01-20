Amazon raises Music Unlimited streaming prices in the US and UK

The monthly rate is going up a dollar from $10 to $11 in the US.

Amazon Music Unlimited prices are going up in the US and UK, rising a dollar from $10 to $11 stateside and £10 to £11 across the pond starting on February 21, 2023. Student plans are also going up by a dollar in both regions from $5/£5 to $6/£6. That follows a move last year by Amazon to raise the prime of Music Unlimited for Prime subscribers from $8 to $9 per month or $79 to $89 annually.

Amazon said the price increase were made "to help us bring you even more content and features." Last year, both Apple Music and Deezer made identical price increases, and in October 2022, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said a US price increase was possibly in the cards for that streaming service as well.

Amazon's music streaming plans can be a bit confusing. Amazon Music Prime is free with a Prime membership, while Music Unlimited is offered either separately or at a discount rate with Prime. Both offer the same selection of 100 million songs, but Amazon Unlimited offers higher quality (lossless and spatial audio), along with the ability to listen offline, play on multiple devices, access personalized stations and more.