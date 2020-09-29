Amazon's personal shopping subscription now includes men's fashion

Amazon’s personal shopping subscription service, launched in July for women’s fashion, is now available for men (via TechCrunch). “Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe” will now offer thousands of menswear items from brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Scotch 7 Soda, Levi’s and Carhartt, along with its own exclusive Amazon Essentials and GoodThreads labels.
The $5 per month service allows you to order personalized clothing, shoes and accessories sent directly to your house, try them on and return items you don’t like. Stylists with experience in fashion and retail can also curate a selection of items based on your style, fit and budget, or help you dress for a job interview, wedding or other occasion.