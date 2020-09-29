Latest in Gear

Amazon's personal shopping subscription now includes men's fashion

For $5 per month, you get a box of curated clothing items to try on at home.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
16m ago
Amazon’s personal shopping subscription service, launched in July for women’s fashion, is now available for men (via TechCrunch). “Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe” will now offer thousands of menswear items from brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Scotch 7 Soda, Levi’s and Carhartt, along with its own exclusive Amazon Essentials and GoodThreads labels.

The $5 per month service allows you to order personalized clothing, shoes and accessories sent directly to your house, try them on and return items you don’t like. Stylists with experience in fashion and retail can also curate a selection of items based on your style, fit and budget, or help you dress for a job interview, wedding or other occasion.

“Some of the top motivators men asked to use this service for include convenience of having someone else shop for them, help putting together outfits, improvement of their existing wardrobe and guidance to keep up with trends,” Amazon said.

Personal Shopper is direct rival to Stitch Fix, but the pricing works in a slightly different way. While the latter charges a $20 stylist fee that’s credited toward any items you try and keep, Amazon’s service is a flat $5 per month. Personal Shopper also lets you preview picks before they arrive, but you won’t know what Stitch Fix sent until open the box.

The service may be useful during the pandemic, as you can try on items without the need to visit busy retail locations. If you’d rather not pay a fee, the regular Amazon Prime Wardrobe service still lets you try on up to eight items for a seven-day period, but the try-on option isn’t available for many popular designer brands.

