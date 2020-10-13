Buy AirPods at Amazon - $115

Beats Powerbeats Pro - $174.95

The Powerbeats Pro are a solid choice if you want Beats earbuds that sound great but also stay put, even while exercising. Now they’re $175 for Prime Day, which is a new all-time low. We gave these a score of 86 for their improved sound, ambidextrous on-device controls and exceptional battery life. They also have Apple’s H1 chip inside, meaning they will be super easy to pair with and switch between Apple devices.

Beats Solo Pro - $179.95

If you like the fit of on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo Pro are a solid option and they’re now down to $179.95 for Prime Day. They earned a score of 81 from us for their excellent sound and ANC quality, an improved design that makes them slightly more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time (but first-time on-ear wearers should still proceed with caution) and the H1 chip helps them pair and switch seamlessly.

MacBook Air - $850

The latest 13-inch MacBook Air drops to $850 today thanks to an on-page coupon that knocks $50 off its $899 sale price. This deal is for the entry-level notebook, which runs on a 10th-generation Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 2020 MacBook Air is much easier to recommend now thanks to its sharp Retina display, excellent trackpad and, most importantly, an improved Magic Keyboard that makes typing a breeze. If you want an even more powerful model, you can get one with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,149.

iPad mini

Apple’s smallest iPad is down to $336 at Amazon, which is a new low. Only the space gray model has this extra discount, while the other color ways are priced at $350 (which remains a decent deal, considering the iPad mini normally starts at $400). We gave the compact tablet a score of 85 for its solid performance, good battery life and new support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

8th-generation iPad

The latest base iPad is down to $299 on Amazon. Normally priced at $329, this iPad only just came out last month (and it saw its first discount quickly after launch). It’s the most affordable iPad you can get even at its regular price, but the $299 sale price makes it a great deal for any first-time iPad owners or those that just want a pretty substantial upgrade from the previous generation.

Apple Watch Series 6 - $384.99

A few models of the latest Apple Watch Series 6 are $15 off, bringing them to $385. While not a huge discount, it’s pretty major considering the Series 6 only just became available about one month ago. We gave the smartwatch a score of 89 for its speedier performance, noticeably faster charging and slightly improved battery life.

