iRobot Roomba i6+ - $599.99

If you want to invest in one of the most autonomous robot vacuums available, you can get the iRobot Roomba i6+ for $200 less for Prime Day, bringing the total to $599.99. Not only is that the lowest price ever, but it’s a great deal on a robot vacuum that also comes with a Clean Base, which is a garbage can of sorts that the vacuum automatically disposes dirt and debris into when it’s done cleaning. The i6+ also has Imprint Smart Mapping technology that remembers the rooms in your home for quicker, more efficient cleaning.

Buy Roomba i6+ at Amazon - $599.99

iRobot Roomba 981 - $399.99

If you can do without a Clean Base, the Roomba 981 robot vacuum is on sale for $399.99, which is $200 off its normal price. This bot has improved power-lifting suction and its dual multi-surface rubber brushes help clean up pet hair better than others. Like other Roombas, you can control this one via iRobot’s mobile app and it even has Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.

But you also have another option if you’re on a tighter budget. The Roomba 692 is now $199.99, which s $100 off its normal price and a new all-time low. It has a bit less suction power than the Roomba 981, but it’s also Alexa- and Google Assistant-compatible and it has iRobot’s adaptive navigation technology.

Buy Roomba 981 at Amazon - $399.99 Buy Roomba 692 at Amazon - $199.99

TP-Link Kasa smart plug - $7.99

A number of Kasa smart plugs are on sale for Prime Day, with one of the best deals being its standard indoor smart plug for $8.99. You can basically turn any “dumb” appliance into a smart one with this plug, and the best thing is that you don’t need a hub to use it. The plug connects to WiFi via the Kasa mobile app and it also works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, letting you use voice commands to control your home. The outlet cover smart plug is also on sale for $19.99 and the outdoor model with two sockets is discounted to $20.99.

Buy Kasa smart plug at Amazon - $8.99 Buy Kasa Outdoor smart plug at Amazon - $20.99 Buy Kasa smart outlet at Amazon - $19.99

Instant Pot Ultra Mini - $49.99

The 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra Mini drops to $49.99 for Prime Day, which is $10 less than its previous low. Instant Pots have been a Prime Day mainstay for the past couple of years and this one is a great option for newbie pressure-cooker users. It has 10 presets including slow cooker, egg cooker, yogurt marker, steamer, warmer and others, as well as custom programming for those that want even more control. If you don’t need a pressure cooker, Instant Pot’s Aura 8-quart slow cooker is also discounted to $69.99 for Prime Day.

Buy Instant Pot Ultra Mini at Amazon - $49.99 Buy Instant Pot Aura slow cooker at Amazon - $69.99

Yale Assure Lock SL - $153.30

Yale’s keyless smart lock is down to $153.30, which is roughly $66 off its normal price. Made in collaboration with August, the Assure Lock SL has a keypad that you use to unlock the motorized deadbolt that comes with it. The lock comes compatible with Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant and you can lock the door behind you by simply tapping three fingers to the keypad.

Buy Yale Assure Lock SL at Amazon - $153.30

SimpliSafe 8-piece home security system - $149.99

SimpliSafe makes a bunch of smart home monitoring devices but you can get an 8-piece system for $100 off for Prime Day. Kits like these make it easier for first-time buyers — instead of deciding which smart home security gadgets to buy, you can get the most important pieces all in one kit. This specific SimpliSafe system includes a base station with a siren, a keypad, for entry sensors, a motion sensor, panic button, window security stickers and one month of free monitoring.

Buy SimpliSafe security system at Amazon - $149.99

Philips and GE smart light bulbs

Connected lights are often the gateway to a smarter home because they’re relatively affordable and they often don’t require an existing, elaborate smart home setup to use. Both Philips and GE have discounted some of their smart lights for Prime Day so now you can build up your smart home for even less. Philips’ White and Color LED starter kit is down to $183.97 while C by GE’s color light bundle with smart plug is on sale for $38.39.

Buy Philips starter kit at Amazon - $183.97 Buy C by GE smart light bundle at Amazon - $38.39

Waterpik WP-662 water flosser - $39.93

If your dentist is constantly berating you for not flossing, Waterpik’s water flosser might persuade you do so more — and it’s a much better buy at $39.93. Instead of string floss, this machine uses water at high pressure to clean in between your teeth. It comes with seven tips so the whole family can use it and it has a 22-ounce water reservoir so you won’t have to constantly refill it.

Buy Waterpik water flosser at Amazon - $39.93

Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush - $99.99

Prime Day tends to have a number of good electric toothbrush deals, but if you’re super serious about brushing your teeth better, Oral-B’s Genius X could do the trick. It does everything a standard electric toothbrush does but it also has Bluetooth to connect to your phone and AI-assisted virtual coaching that will tell you how to best deep clean your teeth. Is it a bit ridiculous? Sure. But oral health is no joke, and now that the Genius X is 50 percent off, it’s a much better buy.

Buy Genius X electric toothbrush at Amazon - $99.99

