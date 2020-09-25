Amazon says third-party sellers made more than $3.5 billion from Prime Day

Thanks to Prime Day 2020, small- and medium-sized businesses in 19 countries made $3.5 billion this week on Amazon. That’s according to the retailer’s own stats. In typical Amazon fashion, the company didn’t disclose how much revenue it made during the two-day event, nor did it say anything about total sales. Amazon did mention that the $3.5 billion third-party sellers made represents a 60 percent increase over their earnings during Prime Day 2019. It also made a point of noting that third-party sales grew more than its own.

“Amazon is on track to invest $18 billion this year to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed in its store, and designed this Prime Day to support small businesses even more — including funding a promotion that helped drive over $900 million in sales for small businesses in the two weeks leading up to Prime Day,” the company said.