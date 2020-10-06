A bunch of Amazon services are on sale ahead of Prime Day 2020

Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot

Amazon’s smart display that doubles as an alarm clock is now at its lowest price ever. Prime members can get the Echo Show 5 for $45, which is 50 percent off its normal price. We gave the Show 5 a score of 85 for its great sound quality, sunrise alarm feature and its physical camera shutter. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so if you’ve been waiting for a good price drop on the Show 5, now’s the time to grab it.

You’re also still able to get two 3rd-gen Echo Dots for $20 each when you buy two and use the code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout. This early Prime Day deal came around last week and it’s a good opportunity to get the previous-gen Echo Dots at their best price ever.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Dot (2-pack) at Amazon - $40

3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99

If you’ve wanted to try Amazon’s answer to Spotify, you can get three months of Music Unlimited for only $0.99, which is a good discount considering the service normally costs $10 per month. In addition to unrestricted offline streaming, Music Unlimited gives you an ad-free experience, access to the new podcasts and full integration with Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

Buy Music Unlimited (3 months) at Amazon - $0.99

$50 off an annual Audible plan

The best deal on Audible’s annual subscription returns ahead of Prime Day. Now you can get $50 off the annual plan of the Amazon-owned audiobook service, bringing the price down to $100. Prime members who are not currently subscribed can take advantage of this deal and, in addition to 12 credits upfront, you get access to member-only audiobook sales, unlimited access to some of the company’s exclusive podcasts and Audible Originals and more.

Buy Audible (12-month plan) for $100

Students get Prime free for 6 months, plus 50 percent off their subscription

College students new to Prime can sign up now and get six months free -- and when you’re charged, you’ll only pay $6.49 per month for their membership. That’s 50 percent off the standard monthly cost of Prime for students, making now arguably the best time for students to give the service a shot. Amazon claims it will also have curated student-exclusive deals on Prime Day that may be worth snagging. Those with EBT or Medicaid cards have a similar deal available to them: 50 percent off a Prime membership after a 30-day free trial.

Sign up for Prime Student (6-month free trial)

Prime Video channels for $0.99

While Prime Video has a host of content that members can watch at no extra cost, you’re also able to pay and subscribe to premium channels. Right now, a handful of those channels are available for $0.99 per month for two months, a pretty solid deal when you consider just one could be upwards of $10 per month. The discounted channels include Epix, PBS Masterpiece, Sundance Now, Lifetime Movie Club, A&E Crime Central, PBS Documentaries and more.

Subscribe to Prime Video channels

50 percent off Kindle Unlimited

Kindle Unlimited gives you access to a library of hundreds of ebooks that you can read on your Kindle or mobile device. It normally costs $10 per month, but now Prime members can get 50 percent off six-month membership. That means you’ll pay $30 for six months of Kindle Unlimited instead of the usual $60. There’s also an option that lets you try the service out for two months for free.

Buy Kindle Unlimited (6 months) at Amazon - $30

$15 off your first Amazon Fresh order

Depending on where you live, Amazon Fresh can deliver groceries to your doorstep. Those who have yet to purchase from Fresh can get $15 off their first order of $50 or more. If you’ve never been one to order groceries online, this offer might tempt you to give it a shot (even if it’s just one time).

Save $15 on your first Amazon Fresh order

Amazon Kids Plus

Amazon Kids Plus is the new name for FreeTime Unlimited, the company’s kids content service. Through October 12, you can get three months of the service for $0.99, which is a great discount from its standard $10-per-month price. Kids can access age-appropriate content, including more than 20,000 books, movies, TV shows and educational apps, on Fire tablets, Echo speakers and other Amazon devices. The best part is that parents can control exactly what their kids are consuming, and for how long, via customizable parental controls.

Buy Kids Plus (3 months) at Amazon - $0.99

