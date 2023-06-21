Amazon Prime Day kicks off July 11th this year

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its next annual shopping event. Prime Day 2023 will be on July 11th and 12th this year — the event will begin at 12AM PT/3AM ET on Tuesday, July 11th, and conclude at the end of the day on Wednesday, July 12th. As it has been for the past few years, Prime Day will be a two-day event during which Prime members can snag deals on everything from electronics to fashion to Amazon's own devices.

The past couple of years saw Prime Day in different seasons, mostly due to COVID-19 repercussions. In 2020, Amazon had to delay Prime Day until October, and it rebounded a bit in 2021 by having Prime Day in June. Last year, Amazon fully returned to its roots by having its main shopping event in July, although it did add a second Prime Day in October in the lead-up to the holiday shopping season.

Aside from drumming up a large number of sales in a short period of time, Prime Day has always been a way for Amazon to increase the numbers of subscribers it has for its subscription service. Prime Day isn’t necessarily a perk of Prime like access to Prime Video content or free two-day shipping are, but it certainly helps that most deals you’ll find on Amazon during the two-day event are exclusively available to Prime members. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the cost of Prime has increased quite a bit since its launch in 2005, and even within the past few years. An annual membership will set you back $139 right now, $20 more than its previous price.

If you do plan on putting that Prime membership to use next month, you can turn to Engadget to find the tech deals worth your month during the two-day event. Unsurprisingly, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to get Amazon devices, since most of them will likely be down to all-time-low prices. But we also expect to see worthwhile sales on headphones, robot vacuums, laptops, SSDs and much more. You can also follow Engadget Deals on Twitter for the latest news during Prime Day, and sign up for the new Engadget Deals newsletter to get the best deals delivered right to your inbox.

