The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals for 2023

Amazon Prime Day is looking like a good time to pick up a new phone, so long as you prefer Android. While you won't find any iPhone deals among Amazon’s sales barrage, several of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel devices we recommend in our smartphone buying guides are down to the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new handset (and don't mind buying unlocked), here are the best Prime Day phone deals we can find. Remember that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to see some of the discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for $850, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for this factory unlocked model and more than $200 off the phone’s usual price. If you need more storage space, the 512GB model is $400 off its list price at $980.

The S23 Ultra earned a review score of 89 this past February, and it’s currently the top Android pick in our smartphone buying guide. It has just about everything you’d expect from a high-end handheld: a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, a snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, top-notch build quality, more than all-day battery life and a powerful camera system. It comes with an S Pen stylus, and Samsung will support the device with five years of security patches and four years of OS updates. You may need to put in a little extra work to unlock the full potential of those cameras, and Samsung’s software is still somewhat bloaty, but the S23 Ultra is a decidedly premium device. The biggest knock against it is that it’s expensive, but this deal helps with that.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The base Galaxy S23 is down to $600 for a 128GB model and $660 for a 256GB unit. Both of these deals represent a roughly $140 discount and match the lowest prices we’ve tracked. The Galaxy S23 trails the S23 Ultra in terms of battery life, camera hardware and charging speed, but that still leaves room for a fast and vibrant device that’ll receive updates for years to come. Apart from the lower cost, the biggest reason to consider it is because it’s one of the smallest high-end phones on the market, with a 6.1-inch display that should be easy for many people to use with one hand.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ is available for $750, which is another all-time low for an unlocked model and about $150 off this model’s typical going rate. The 512GB variant is on sale for $70 more. The S23+ is the middle child between the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra. It has the same processor, triple-camera system and 1080p resolution as the former, but it offers a larger 6.6-inch OLED display without adding the weight of the latter. It also supports faster charging speeds than the S23, with a maximum of 45W instead of 25W. Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low gave the Galaxy S23+ a score of 86 in her review this past February.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s trio of Pixel 7 phones are also discounted for Prime Day. First up, the Pixel 7 Pro is down to $649 for a 128GB model, $749 for a 256GB model and $849 for a 512GB model. Each is $250 off Google’s list price and $50 below than the previous lows we’ve seen.

We call the Pixel 7 Pro the best “camera phone” in our smartphone buying guide, as it takes consistently crisp and accurate photos with less fuss than alternatives like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It also outperforms its peers in low-light settings. Google’s take on Android is generally cleaner than Samsung’s One UI, and both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will receive security updates through late 2027. That said, the S23 Ultra’s raw performance is still better for more involved tasks like gaming, and it outpaces Google’s flagship in display quality and battery life. It’s also worth noting that Google will almost certainly launch new Pixel 8 phones later this year. But if camera quality is your top concern, this is still a good value. Senior Writer Sam Rutherford gave the Pixel 7 Pro a review score of 92 last fall.

Google Pixel 7

The 128GB and 256GB versions of the unlocked Pixel 7 are down to $499 and $599, respectively. We’ve seen these SKUs go for $50 less in the past, but each is roughly $70 below their typical street price. While the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the normal Pixel 7 bumps things down to a 6.3-inch 1080p panel that tops out at 90Hz. There’s no 5x telephoto lens, either, so you won’t get the same level of zoom for photos. That said, the device runs on the same solid Tensor G2 chip and delivers the same software experience, while its camera is still on the shortlist for the best on the market. Its battery lasts a little longer as well. We gave the Pixel 7 a score of 90 last year.

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is Google’s latest midrange phone, essentially a Pixel 7 with a slightly smaller 6.1-inch display, marginally slower charging speeds (18W instead of 20W) and a back made from (nice) plastic instead of Gorilla Glass. Most of the other essentials are just about identical, plus the 7a will get an extra year of software and security updates. As of this writing, the unlocked Pixel 7a is available for $449, which is a $50 discount and a new low. If you prefer a smaller handset or just want to save $50, it’s a fantastic value, though the Pixel 7 is still a bit better if you can pay a little extra. We gave the Pixel 7a a score of 90 earlier this year and call it the best midrange Android phone in our buying guide.

Google Pixel 6a

Last year’s Pixel 6a is on sale for $249, a $100 discount that might be hard to top for those shopping in the bargain bin. Yes, the Pixel 6a can’t really touch the Pixel 7a: Its Tensor G1 chip isn’t as fast, it has less RAM (6GB versus 8GB) and a more basic 60Hz refresh rate, there’s no wireless charging, and its camera is slightly worse. But it runs the same pleasant software as other Pixel phones, its hardware is still far from slow or cheap-feeling, and its camera runs circles around other phones in this price range. It won’t last as long as some alternatives, but it's a nice upgrade over the usual budget suspects.

Motorola Moto G Stylus

We list the latest Moto G Stylus as an honorable mention in our guide to the best affordable smartphones, as it’s one of the few budget phones to come with a built-in stylus. If you can afford to step up to even the Pixel 6a, do so; this phone lags far behind in just about every way, from camera performance to charging speed to general peppiness. But if you really can’t spend more than $200 and like to jot down notes with a pen, the Moto G Stylus is a decent buy at $170, which is $30 off its typical going rate. Unlike the Pixel 6a, it also gets you a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 + Galaxy Z Fold 4

Both of Samsung’s premier foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, are on sale for Prime Day, with the former available for $800 and the latter down to $1,100. The Flip is about $200 off, while the Fold is around $500 cheaper than usual. These are the foldables we recommend to enthusiasts in our smartphone buying guide, but consider this a PSA more than a recommendation: Samsung has already confirmed that it will unveil new foldable devices at its Unpacked event on July 26. These might be good prices if you don’t care about the latest and greatest, but we advise you to wait and see what Samsung has planned before spending this much on a soon-to-be-outdated device.

