Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video finally offers user profiles worldwide

The feature was only available in a handful of countries.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
BRAZIL - 2020/06/19: In this photo illustration the Amazon Prime Video logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video is finally offering personalized profiles to users worldwide. With the new feature, users can create their own Watchlist, get personalized recommendations and see their viewing progress. While Prime Video users will likely benefit, this is a pretty straightforward feature that other streaming services already offer, and it’s surprising that it took Amazon so long to introduce it.

Prime Video customers will be able to create up to six profiles, including “Kids” profiles which will include age-appropriate content, search results and suggestions. Users won’t be able to make purchases from a Kids profile, and adults can restrict purchases on other accounts by requiring a PIN. Similarly, adults can use a PIN to set parental controls on all accounts.

Users will be able to manage their profiles on the Android, iOS and Fire TV versions of the Prime Video app, as well as on the web, Fire tablets (10th-generation or higher) and select devices, like PlayStation 4. According to TechCrunch, Prime Video will automatically create profiles for customers who use wallet-sharing in their Amazon Household settings. Those profiles can be disabled from Amazon’s “manage your profiles” page.

Amazon first introduced profiles in India and select countries in Asia and Africa. The worldwide rollout is still happening in phases, so not all customers will see the profiles immediately, but the service is now widely available.

