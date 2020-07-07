Amazon Prime Video finally offers user profiles worldwide

Amazon Prime Video is finally offering personalized profiles to users worldwide. With the new feature, users can create their own Watchlist, get personalized recommendations and see their viewing progress. While Prime Video users will likely benefit, this is a pretty straightforward feature that other streaming services already offer, and it’s surprising that it took Amazon so long to introduce it.

Prime Video customers will be able to create up to six profiles, including “Kids” profiles which will include age-appropriate content, search results and suggestions. Users won’t be able to make purchases from a Kids profile, and adults can restrict purchases on other accounts by requiring a PIN. Similarly, adults can use a PIN to set parental controls on all accounts.