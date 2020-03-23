Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:

Amazon is offering free access to kid-friendly Prime Video content

Amazon wants to help overwhelmed parents with over 40 free shows.
Marc DeAngelis
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

With kids stuck at home amid school shutdowns, some parents are likely struggling to find things to occupy their children's minds. Amazon has confirmed to Engadget that it is stepping in by making some of the kids' shows on its Prime Video streaming service free during the coronavirus pandemic -- you just need a standard Amazon account to sign into the platform and start watching. Some examples of the free content include Amazon originals like If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and Pete the Cat, as well as select seasons of PBS shows like Arthur and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. According to Variety, this initiative is in effect worldwide, though the free shows may vary depending on which country you live in.

Prime Video comes with Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month. If you don't want a Prime membership, you can opt to just subscribe to Prime Video for $8.99 per month. It seems likely that this free offer is meant to serve not only as a much-need boredom killer, but also as a way to garner interest in PBS Kids on Prime Video. If children end up enjoying the free shows, parents with Prime Video accounts can subscribe to the add-on for an additional $4.99 per month.

Via: Variety
In this article: amazon, amazon prime, amazon prime video, av, corona virus, covid-19, entertainment, PBS, PBS Kids, prime, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

View
400,000 new people have joined Folding@Home's fight against COVID-19

400,000 new people have joined Folding@Home's fight against COVID-19

View
‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

View
'Half-Life: Alyx' is the flagship VR game we've been waiting for

'Half-Life: Alyx' is the flagship VR game we've been waiting for

View
Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr