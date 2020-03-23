Amazon is offering free access to kid-friendly Prime Video content

With kids stuck at home amid school shutdowns, some parents are likely struggling to find things to occupy their children's minds. Amazon has confirmed to Engadget that it is stepping in by making some of the kids' shows on its Prime Video streaming service free during the coronavirus pandemic -- you just need a standard Amazon account to sign into the platform and start watching. Some examples of the free content include Amazon originals like If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and Pete the Cat, as well as select seasons of PBS shows like Arthur and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. According to Variety, this initiative is in effect worldwide, though the free shows may vary depending on which country you live in.