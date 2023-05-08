Amazon sale discounts Kindle ereaders by up to 33 percent

Sure, ereaders aren't exactly the kind of devices you replace every year, but if you're looking to get a new one right now, Amazon is selling a few Kindle models at a discount. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature with no lockscreen ads in black or denim will set you back $145, or $45 less than its retail price. That would make it just a little more expensive than a regular, undiscounted Paperwhite. The Signature edition has 32GB of storage, four times larger than a regular Paperwhite's, which makes it much more suitable for your needs if you want to download lots of audiobooks to your Kindle.

In addition, the Signature edition Paperwhite can automatically adjust its brightness levels to suit ambient lighting conditions. Plus, it supports Qi wireless charging aside from having a USB-C port. Take note that there's an option to get the device with three free months of Kindle Unlimited for the same price, so don't forget to choose it if you regularly read books through Amazon's subscription service.

If you don't need the Signature edition's larger storage, auto-adjusting backlight and wireless charging capabilities, you can also purchase the regular black Kindle Paperwhite for $30 less at $110. You can get it bundled with three free months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra cost, but the version on sale for $110 does come with lockscreen ads. Removing those ads will add $20 to its price, and the 16GB version also costs a bit more at $115.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Kindle with lockscreen ads is currently listed for $80, which is $20 less than its typical price. You can choose from denim or black and add three months of Kindle Unlimited without having to pay more. The 2022 Kindle has a smaller display size than the Paperwhite, but it still has a 300 ppi resolution and comes with front LEDs, as well as 16GB of storage.

Finally, if what you need is a Kindle with parental controls, the 2022 Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids are also both on sale. The Paperwhite version will cost you $110, or $50 less what you'd usually pay for it, while the regular Kindle for kids will set you back $80 instead of $120. Both ereaders come with a kid-friendly cover, a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year guarantee that Amazon will replace the device if it breaks.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.