Amazon's 'Upload' explores the digital afterlife in a world gone to hell

Take Black Mirror's dystopian tech commentary, The Good Place's philosophical exploration of the after-life, and the workplace antics of The Office, mash them together, and you have Amazon’s Upload. It takes place in a world that could easily be 10 years from now -- self driving cars are commonplace, the Earth is polluted and over-crowded, and, oh yeah, you can also achieve digital immortality by uploading your consciousness to the cloud. (It's just too bad eternal digital life involves vaporizing your head entirely.)
Upload, which premieres today, is an entirely new territory for Greg Daniels, the genius writer behind The Office, and Parks and Rec (not to mention a long run on The Simpsons). But it's a world that's clearly been percolating in his mind for years. It's bold and raunchy in a way a network sitcom never could be, and it defies being classified into a single genre. Daniels describes Upload as a "philosphical romantic comedy science fiction murder mystery." And after eagerly binging the series in a few days, that seems like an apt summary. No matter what you call it, it's incredibly compelling television that has plenty to say about a world where miraculous technology and extreme inequality can coexist.