Amazon's 2023 Echo Show 8 is back to $90, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

The iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ is now on sale for $300 off. That's a discount we've seen before, but previously with a coupon code. The mop-and-vacuum combo is the top 2-in-1 pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums. Not only does it suck up dirt from carpets and rugs, it can clean hard floors with its retractable mop. With a $1,000 list price, this is indeed a luxury purchase. Even at $699, it's not cheap. But our in our tests, we found it worked as advertised with strong suction power. Plus it comes with a good dose of "smarts" — including the ability to avoid obstacles and know when it's on carpets versus smooth flooring. It runs between 90 and 180 minutes on a charge before returning to its (self-emptying base).

If you'd prefer a more affordable way to keep your floors clean, our top budget pick for a robo vac, iRobot's Roomba 694 is still on sale for $160. That's a price it's been hitting for a couple of months now, but still an all-time low for a basic but reliable floor cleaner.