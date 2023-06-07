Amazon's Blink doorbells and cameras are an inexpensive way to get into smart home security, and now it's running a sale that makes them significantly cheaper. In one key deal, the Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 is priced at $57, a savings of 40 percent and one of the lowest prices we've seen. You can also pick up the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera for just $42 (30 percent off), a three-pack of the Blink Mini indoor cam for $54 (45 percent off) and the Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) for $60 (40 percent off).

Blink Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 Amazon's Blink security cameras and bundles are up to 49 percent off $57 at Amazon

The Blink Video Doorbell offers live video at 1080p resolution with infrared capabilities for nighttime use and two-way audio. You don't need to worry about wires, and it'll run for up to two years on a pair of AA batteries. It's also weather resistant thanks to a seal that offers protection against water, Amazon says. Alexa can manage the doorbell by operating the two-way audio function, arming and disarming the device and giving you chime and motion alerts. You can get a live display on an Alexa-powered device or your smartphone.

The Sync Module 2, meanwhile, enables users to control Blink devices from the Blink Home Monitor app. Plug a USB storage drive into the Sync Module 2, and you'll be able to save recordings of motion-activated video clips. You'll be able to view the footage via the Blink app or by plugging the flash drive into your computer.

Beyond the Video Doorbell, other notable deals include a three-camera kit of Blink's indoor security cam for $54 and the Blink Outdoor Cam, another pick from our best smart home device guide, for $60 ($99 for a two pack). And if you're looking for a flexible indoor camera, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt model is on sale for $42, or $18 off the full price. Those are just several of a large number of deals in Amazon's big Blink sale.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.