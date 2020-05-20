Amazon's free-to-play shooter 'Crucible' is now available on Steam

Amazon Games has officially launched Crucible, one of the two titles it’s been planning to release this year. The free-to-play third-person shooter is now available on Steam, and logging in before 11:59 PM PST on June 1st/2:59AM EST on June 2nd will earn players 1,000 in-game Credits for free.

Crucible has 10 hunters to choose from at launch, including robotic botanist Bugg (pictured above), who’s the game’s obvious poster child. Each hunter has their own weapons and abilities that they must use to defeat not just opponents, but also the planet’s flora and fauna.