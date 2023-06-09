Sponsored Links

Amazon's Echo Show 8 is 42 percent off right now

It's down from $130 to $75.

A white Amazon Echo Show 8 displays the time and temperature while resting on a side table in front of a potted plant and cup of coffee, next to a white couch.
Sarah Fielding
There are so many good smart displays out there that it can be hard to choose which one to buy. Right now, one of our favorites, Amazon's second-generation Echo Show 8, is running down to $75 from $130 — a 42 percent discount and just $5 off its lowest price. There are other available options on sale, like an adjustable stand or Blink Mini, but expect to pay a little extra for those.

The Echo Show 8 is part speaker, part tablet, with TV shows and movies available from streamers like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. These come alongside music from Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. 

The eight-inch HD 1,200 x 800 resolution display shows personalized photos, calendar reminders and daily recipe ideas. It also includes a 13 MP camera (notably with a built-in shutter) to use for video calls or checking in when away from home. Its mic can also turn off when not in use to provide extra privacy. Plus, the Echo Show 8 can control any additional smart home gear and utilizes Alexa for additional tasks. 

