Amazon's Fire Kids Pro tablets are up to 40 percent off right now

Amazon came out with the Fire Kids Pro family earlier this year to give parents with older children a secure tablet option. But since they have a couple more bells and whistles when compared to the standard Fire Kids tablets, these slabs come at a premium. However, Amazon has discounted the entire lineup, so you can grab one of the tablets for as low as $60. That's the price of the Fire 7 Pro, while the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro has dropped to $90 and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is on sale for $140.

Designed for kids ages six and up, the Fire Kids Pro tablets are similar to the standard kid-friendly slabs in that they come with a two-year warranty, a protective case and one year of Amazon Kids+. The latter also includes more content better suited for school-aged children rather than toddlers, including things like content from National Geographic, LEGO, Rabbids Coding and others. Kids Pro tablets also have a digital store in which parents can approve all apps purchases and downloads that their children request. That's on top of the standard parental controls that come with all Fire Kids tablets, making these slabs good options for parents that want to keep a close eye on what their children are doing while on their devices.

The biggest difference between the various Kids Pro tablets is their screen sizes — 7-, 8- and 10-inch models are available, and unsurprisingly, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro also has the most power. It runs on an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, and should last up to 12 hours on a single charge. While the Fire 7 Kids Pro is best for those with tight budgets, we'd recommend upgrading to the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for, at the very least, its USB-C charging port (the 7-inch tablet relies on a dated microUSB port).

