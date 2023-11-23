Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite drops to $120 for Black Friday

Ereaders like the Kindle Paperwhite make great gifts — especially when they're on sale. The Paperwhite adds a few perks over the standard Kindle, including a warm backlight, a waterproof build and a larger screen. As part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, it's now $20 off the list price, bringing it down to $120. This is the 8GB model with lockscreen ads, which usually promote Kindle books.

Other Amazon ereaders are also on sale, including the standard Kindle, which is down to $80. That's $15 more than the members-only price during Prime Day in July, but the lowest it's sold for since. We tested a number of ereaders for our guide and named the standard Kindle the best budget pick. It doesn't have a warm backlight and isn't waterproof, but it the 300ppi screen is crisp and clear and it grants access to local library books, audiobooks and Kindle's own ebook trove, which is the largest out there thanks to Kindle Exclusive titles that you can't find elsewhere.

The read/write Kindle Scribe is also discounted, down to $240 for the 16GB model with the Basic Pen. That's $100 discount and the lowest price ever, beating it's members-only Prime Day price by $15. We gave the Scribe an 85 review score, praising the roomy, 10.2-inch screen and premium build. It's also our favorite E-Ink tablet that's does double duty as an ereader. We particularly liked how low the latency is between the pen and the tablet.

